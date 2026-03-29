PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Stock Price Down 3% – What’s Next?

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Free Report) dropped 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.3733 and last traded at $0.3739. Approximately 595,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 477,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3853.

PetroTal Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

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About PetroTal

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PetroTal Corp. is a Canada-based exploration and production company engaged in the development of oil and gas assets in Peru. Established with a focus on onshore hydrocarbon opportunities, the company’s primary operations center on Block 95 in the North Ucayali Basin. Through its wholly owned subsidiary PetroTal Peru SA, the company manages all aspects of field development, drilling, production and sales of light crude oil.

The core asset, the Bretaña oil field, reached first commercial production in December 2019.

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