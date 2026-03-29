Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 3,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 17,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Krung Thai Bank Public Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92.

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Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile

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Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS: KGTFF) is a state‐owned commercial bank headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand. Established under the auspices of the Ministry of Finance, the bank plays a pivotal role in supporting the Thai government’s economic policies and public sector funding initiatives. As one of the country’s largest retail and corporate lenders, Krung Thai Bank serves a diverse client base that includes individual consumers, small and medium‐sized enterprises, large corporations and government agencies.

The bank offers a full suite of financial products and services spanning retail banking, corporate banking, trade finance, treasury and capital markets.

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