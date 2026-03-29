Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Regal Rexnord has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Regal Rexnord has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Regal Rexnord to earn $11.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

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Regal Rexnord Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $183.35 on Friday. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $229.30. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.06.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

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Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company’s operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

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