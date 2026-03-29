Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Short Interest Update

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 267,003 shares, a growth of 81.9% from the February 26th total of 146,776 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,818 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ESLT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elbit Systems in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Elbit Systems from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $550.33.

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Elbit Systems Trading Down 2.3%

ESLT stock opened at $869.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $785.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $614.78. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $354.68 and a 52 week high of $1,016.06.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The aerospace company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.33. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.73%.The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Elbit Systems by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,550,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $893,941,000 after purchasing an additional 397,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 998,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $573,131,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 3,162.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 648,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,404,000 after buying an additional 628,236 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 618,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after buying an additional 18,289 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 483,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,121,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.

Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.

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