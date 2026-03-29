Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Bank of Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 7.70%.

Bank of Communications Price Performance

BCMXY opened at $20.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. Bank of Communications has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of -0.17.

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About Bank of Communications

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Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: BCMXY) is a major Chinese commercial bank that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individual, corporate and institutional clients. Founded in the early 20th century, the bank has grown into one of China’s large, systemically important banks and plays a significant role in supporting domestic economic activity, trade and finance. It combines traditional commercial banking functions with modern financial services across multiple customer segments.

The company’s core businesses include retail banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury and financial markets operations, and wealth and asset management.

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