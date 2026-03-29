Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI) Receives $31.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.4444.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Fermi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Fermi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fermi in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fermi in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Fermi in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

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Fermi Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of FRMI opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36. Fermi has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRMI. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fermi during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fermi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fermi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fermi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fermi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

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Fermi Company Profile

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Fermi’s mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world’s most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026. We have entered into a long-term lease on a site large enough to simultaneously house the next three largest data center campuses by square footage currently in existence.

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