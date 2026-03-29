Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI) Receives $31.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.4444.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Fermi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Fermi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fermi in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fermi in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Fermi in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRMI
Fermi Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRMI. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fermi during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fermi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fermi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fermi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fermi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000.
Trending Headlines about Fermi
Here are the key news stories impacting Fermi this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Fermi filed a second Clean Air Permit application with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for an additional ~5 GW at Project Matador, part of a campus target of ~17 GW (11 GW of clean gas plus nuclear, solar and batteries) — a clear signal of capacity expansion and regulatory progress. Fermi America™ Files Second Clean Air Permit Application with TCEQ for 5 GW of Additional Power for Its Project Matador Private Grid
- Positive Sentiment: Fermi’s subsidiary secured a $165 million senior secured equipment financing facility to accelerate delivery of six SGT‑800 gas turbines — improves near‑term capex funding and reduces execution risk for planned capacity. Fermi Secures $165 Million Turbine Equipment Financing Facility
- Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage (Yahoo/Investing) on the $165M facility amplifies visibility into execution progress and partner backing for turbine delivery. Fermi America™ Secures $165 Million Equipment Financing Facility from CSG Investments, an Affiliate of Beal Bank USA, to Accelerate Delivery of Six SGT-800 Gas Turbines for …
- Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage is constructive: consensus ratings aggregate to an average “Buy,” which can help demand for shares as institutional interest increases. Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media are flagging upcoming earnings and the company’s positioning in AI power infrastructure; these items matter but will be judged on execution and revenue/EBITDA progress in the report. Fermi America earnings on deck as data center power play tested
- Negative Sentiment: The stock recently hit a new 1‑year low, underscoring continuing investor concern about valuation, longer lead times to revenue and the company’s path to profitability despite recent permits and financings. Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?
Fermi Company Profile
Fermi’s mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world’s most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026. We have entered into a long-term lease on a site large enough to simultaneously house the next three largest data center campuses by square footage currently in existence.
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