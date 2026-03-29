HI Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, HI has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $139.88 thousand and $136.15 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001854 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009784 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004730 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 62,070,066,955.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00005112 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $169.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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