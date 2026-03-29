Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,935,330 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the February 26th total of 1,251,566 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IMQCF remained flat at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $5.98.

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About Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI

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Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS: IMQCF) is a Spanish real estate investment company specializing in acquiring, renovating and managing high-quality office properties. As a SOCIMI—a Spanish regime for listed real estate investment vehicles—it focuses on generating stable rental income through long-term leases with blue-chip tenants across key European markets. The company’s core activities encompass sourcing value-add opportunities, overseeing asset repositioning, and implementing sustainability initiatives to enhance property performance and tenant satisfaction.

The company’s portfolio is geographically diversified, with a primary presence in Madrid and Barcelona in Spain, and strategic exposure to the Paris and Berlin office markets.

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