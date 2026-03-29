Orchid (OXT) Price Down 7.9% This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $14.00 million and $677.63 thousand worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001855 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009799 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004730 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,214,634 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,214,634.42799019 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.01425467 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $667,012.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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