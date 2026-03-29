Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and $120.25 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $8.68 or 0.00013042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000723 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 463,441,061 coins and its circulating supply is 431,771,961 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Meetup, GitHub, Reddit, MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

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