Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Update

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 320,357 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the February 26th total of 451,657 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut Gruma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gruma

Gruma Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gruma stock. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. ( OTCMKTS:GPAGF Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. 19.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gruma stock remained flat at $18.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27. Gruma has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $20.62.

Gruma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gruma, SAB. de C.V. is a Mexico-based multinational food processing company and one of the world’s leading producers of corn flour and tortillas. The company’s core business activities include the manufacture, marketing and sale of corn flour, wheat flour and related products under a portfolio of well-known brands such as Maseca, Mission and Guerrero. Gruma also produces and distributes a variety of flatbreads, snack foods and bakery items tailored to both retail consumers and the foodservice industry.

Founded in 1949 by Roberto González Barrera, Gruma has grown from a single tortilla plant in Monterrey into a global enterprise.

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