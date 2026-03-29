Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,302 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 26th total of 977 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,414 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Juniata Valley Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JUVF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758. Juniata Valley Financial has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $14.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00.

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About Juniata Valley Financial

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Juniata Valley Financial, Inc (OTCMKTS: JUVF) is a bank holding company headquartered in Mifflintown, Pennsylvania. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Juniata Valley Bank, the company provides a full suite of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, businesses and agricultural clients. Its product offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, residential mortgages, and agricultural finance solutions tailored to the needs of local producers.

In addition to traditional banking services, Juniata Valley Financial delivers treasury management, online and mobile banking, and trust and wealth management services aimed at helping customers manage liquidity, process payments and plan for long-term financial goals.

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