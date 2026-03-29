Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:EQBK) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:EQBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Equity Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $918.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.86. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $43.87.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Equity Bank, a regional financial services provider headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. As a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EQBK, Equity Bancshares operates a network of branches and lending offices across Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Illinois and Colorado. Its geographic footprint spans both urban and rural markets, reflecting a focus on supporting small businesses, agricultural enterprises and individual consumers throughout the Midwest.

The company’s core business activities encompass a full spectrum of commercial and consumer banking services.

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