JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.10 Thousand (JSOL)

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. One JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) token can now be purchased for approximately $110.07 or 0.00165404 BTC on major exchanges. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a total market cap of $101.65 million and $4.10 thousand worth of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,540.03 or 0.99987626 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) Token Profile

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s total supply is 923,453 tokens. The official website for JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is jpool.one. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s official Twitter account is @jpoolsolana. The official message board for JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is jpoolsolana.medium.com.

Buying and Selling JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a current supply of 923,768.97198468. The last known price of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is 111.33576513 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $112.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jpool.one.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

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