Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Primoris Services has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Primoris Services has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Primoris Services Stock Performance

PRIM stock opened at $143.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.36. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $174.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.73.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services ( NYSE:PRIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Primoris Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.000 EPS.

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Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems. The Energy/Renewables segment provides a range of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, mass excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance services to renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries, as well as state departments of transportation.

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