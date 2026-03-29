Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. – 9.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2034 (DCOMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. – 9.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2034 (NASDAQ:DCOMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. – 9.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2034 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCOMG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.32. 5,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.33. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. – 9.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2034 has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

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Dime Community Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Dime Community Bank, the company provides retail and commercial banking services across the New York metropolitan area. Established in 1864, Dime has expanded from a local savings institution into a regional bank with branches serving customers in Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, the Bronx, Manhattan and Westchester County.

The company’s commercial banking operations focus on lending for commercial real estate, including office, retail and multi‐family residential properties, as well as construction and development financing.

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