Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. – 9.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2034 (DCOMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. – 9.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2034 (NASDAQ:DCOMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. – 9.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2034 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DCOMG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.32. 5,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.33. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. – 9.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2034 has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $26.98.
The company’s commercial banking operations focus on lending for commercial real estate, including office, retail and multi‐family residential properties, as well as construction and development financing.
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