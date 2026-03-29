Brokerages Set Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADUR) Target Price at $29.00

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADUR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADUR. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

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Aduro Clean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUR opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $304.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. Aduro Clean Technologies has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $17.66.

Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Aduro Clean Technologies had a negative net margin of 6,393.09% and a negative return on equity of 129.57%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aduro Clean Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Aduro Clean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Aduro Clean Technologies, Inc is a development‐stage clean energy company that designs, develops and seeks to commercialize modular process systems for the production and purification of hydrogen. Listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker ADUR, the company focuses on low‐emission solutions to support the emerging hydrogen economy, including renewable fuel applications, energy storage and industrial gas supply. Aduro Clean Technologies aims to address the growing demand for high‐purity hydrogen across mobility, power generation and chemical processing sectors.

The company’s core technologies include its H2-Conductor platform, a membrane‐based system engineered to separate and purify hydrogen from mixed gas streams, and its H2-Integrate suite of modular reactors capable of producing hydrogen from various feedstocks.

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