Hamak Gold (LON:HAMA) Insider Sells £7,500 in Stock

Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA – Get Free Report) insider Mike Murphy sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1, for a total transaction of £7,500.

Hamak Gold Stock Performance

Shares of HAMA opened at GBX 0.82 on Friday. Hamak Gold Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 0.36 and a 1 year high of GBX 7.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.20.

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Hamak Strategy Ltd. (LSE: HAMA / OTCQB: HASTF), a Company combining traditional gold exploration in Africa with a Digital Asset Treasury Management strategy.

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