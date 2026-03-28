SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Short Interest Up 87.4% in March

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 53,026 shares, an increase of 87.4% from the February 26th total of 28,295 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,443 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000.

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SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.30. 144,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,468. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.62 and a 1-year high of $103.49. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.48.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P SmallCap 600 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

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