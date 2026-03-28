Reviewing BlackRidge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI) and Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) and BlackRidge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Resideo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Resideo Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of BlackRidge Technology International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Resideo Technologies and BlackRidge Technology International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resideo Technologies 1 2 2 0 2.20 BlackRidge Technology International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $39.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.12%. Given Resideo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Resideo Technologies is more favorable than BlackRidge Technology International.

This table compares Resideo Technologies and BlackRidge Technology International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resideo Technologies $7.47 billion 0.67 -$527.00 million ($4.03) -8.26 BlackRidge Technology International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BlackRidge Technology International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Resideo Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Resideo Technologies and BlackRidge Technology International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resideo Technologies -7.27% 15.15% 4.43% BlackRidge Technology International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Resideo Technologies beats BlackRidge Technology International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resideo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. The Products and Solutions segment provides temperature and humidity control, thermal and combustion solutions, water and indoor air quality solutions, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety and fire suppression, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software products under the Honeywell Home brand as well as Resideo, Braukmann, First Alert, and BRK brands. The ADI Global Distribution segment engages in the distribution of security, fire, access control, and video products; and participates in the broader related markets of smart home, power, audio, ProAV, networking, communications, data communications, wire and cable, enterprise connectivity, and structured wiring products. The company sells its products and services through a network of professional contractors, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as retail and online merchants. Resideo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About BlackRidge Technology International

(Get Free Report)

BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of cyber defense solutions. The company focuses on the cyber security solution for protecting enterprise networks and cloud services, healthcare, industrial controls, and critical infrastructure systems. It offers BlackRidge Transport Access Control software, which authenticates user or device identity and applies security policies across networks and cloud services before application sessions are established. The company was founded by Robert Graham and John Hayes on March 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.