Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.97 and traded as high as $33.19. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $32.4450, with a volume of 10,758 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATUSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Altius Minerals Stock Up 3.4%

Altius Minerals Company Profile

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14.

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) is a Canada-based royalty and streaming company that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of mineral, marine aggregate and energy royalties. Rather than investing directly in exploration and development, Altius secures long-term royalty and streaming agreements that generate recurring revenue from producing assets. This business model emphasizes capital efficiency and risk mitigation by partnering with operating companies and leveraging existing infrastructure.

The company’s royalty interests span multiple commodities and geographies, including iron ore assets in Labrador and Quebec, potash projects in Saskatchewan, thermal coal and petroleum royalties in North America, and marine aggregate operations along the Atlantic coast of Canada.

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