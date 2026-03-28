Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Legal & General Group PLC (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and traded as low as $16.00. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 44,614 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Legal & General Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Legal & General Group Stock Down 0.5%

Legal & General Group Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84.

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group is a London‑headquartered multinational financial services company with roots dating back to the 19th century. The firm provides a range of life insurance, retirement and protection products alongside savings and workplace pension solutions. Over its history it has expanded beyond traditional insurance into asset management and long‑term investment activities aimed at serving both individual and institutional clients.

Core operations include life assurance, annuities and pension de‑risking for corporate clients, together with retail and workplace pension provision.

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