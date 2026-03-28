MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:SPYU) Short Interest Up 86.7% in March

MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:SPYU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,286,817 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the February 26th total of 689,189 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,302,617 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 18.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

SPYU stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.96. 2,464,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,669. MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $30.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86.

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Institutional Trading of MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:SPYU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.28% of MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX S&P 500 4X Leveraged ETN (SPYU) is an exchange-traded note that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is passively managed, tracking 4x the daily performance of a total return index comprised of US large-cap companies. SPYU was launched on Dec 7, 2023 and is issued by Max.

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