MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.09 and traded as low as GBX 0.09. MediaZest shares last traded at GBX 0.10, with a volume of 4,648 shares changing hands.

MediaZest Stock Down 10.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.23, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of £1.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.09.

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MediaZest (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 0.01 EPS for the quarter. MediaZest had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 14.70%.

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM in February 2005.

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