Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Down 53.9% in March

Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 287,733 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the February 26th total of 623,531 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,477,806 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Alstom Price Performance

About Alstom

Shares of ALSMY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 490,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alstom has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

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Alstom is a global leader in the transportation sector, specializing in the design, manufacture and delivery of rail infrastructure, rolling stock and signaling systems. The company’s portfolio includes high-speed trains, regional and commuter trains, metros, trams and e-buses, as well as digital mobility solutions for railway networks. In addition to new equipment, Alstom offers a comprehensive suite of services ranging from maintenance and modernization to spare parts management and on-site support.

Founded in France with roots tracing back to the early 20th century, Alstom has evolved through a series of mergers and acquisitions to become one of the world’s largest rail transport equipment suppliers.

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