Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Down 53.9% in March

Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 287,733 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the February 26th total of 623,531 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,477,806 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ALSMY
Alstom Price Performance
About Alstom
Alstom is a global leader in the transportation sector, specializing in the design, manufacture and delivery of rail infrastructure, rolling stock and signaling systems. The company’s portfolio includes high-speed trains, regional and commuter trains, metros, trams and e-buses, as well as digital mobility solutions for railway networks. In addition to new equipment, Alstom offers a comprehensive suite of services ranging from maintenance and modernization to spare parts management and on-site support.
Founded in France with roots tracing back to the early 20th century, Alstom has evolved through a series of mergers and acquisitions to become one of the world’s largest rail transport equipment suppliers.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.