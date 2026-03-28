Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Down 53.9% in March

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2026

Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 287,733 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the February 26th total of 623,531 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,477,806 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALSMY

Alstom Price Performance

Shares of ALSMY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 490,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alstom has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

About Alstom

(Get Free Report)

Alstom is a global leader in the transportation sector, specializing in the design, manufacture and delivery of rail infrastructure, rolling stock and signaling systems. The company’s portfolio includes high-speed trains, regional and commuter trains, metros, trams and e-buses, as well as digital mobility solutions for railway networks. In addition to new equipment, Alstom offers a comprehensive suite of services ranging from maintenance and modernization to spare parts management and on-site support.

Founded in France with roots tracing back to the early 20th century, Alstom has evolved through a series of mergers and acquisitions to become one of the world’s largest rail transport equipment suppliers.

Further Reading

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