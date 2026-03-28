iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 280,428 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the February 26th total of 628,643 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 761,882 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of EPP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.94. 378,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,938. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $57.04.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 130.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index). The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to the underlying index.

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