Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,936 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the February 26th total of 11,550 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,346 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Studio City Ih Trading Up 23.9%

Shares of MSC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 146,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386. Studio City Ih has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $691.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Studio City Ih in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Studio City Ih Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) is a Cayman Islands–incorporated company that develops, owns and operates the Studio City integrated resort on the Cotai Strip in Macau. The business is principally engaged in gaming and non-gaming operations, including hotel accommodations, retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, live entertainment and themed attractions. Studio City is designed to cater to both mass-market and premium gaming customers while also appealing to family and leisure travelers through its entertainment and retail offerings.

The centerpiece of the company’s portfolio is the Studio City resort, which opened in October 2015 and features two landmark hotel towers, more than 1,600 guest rooms and suites, over 160,000 square feet of retail space, a range of dining concepts and convention facilities.

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