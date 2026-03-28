Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.33 and traded as low as C$1.70. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 817,362 shares.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$994.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of -1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty’s principal asset, owned through its wholly owned Alaska -based U.S. subsidiary, Pebble Limited Partnership, is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 1,840 mineral claims in Southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit, located 200 miles from Anchorage and 125 miles from Bristol Bay. The Pebble Partnership is the proponent of the Pebble Project.

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