A2A S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) Short Interest Up 70.0% in March

A2A S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AEMMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 357 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the February 26th total of 210 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

A2A Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AEMMY remained flat at $14.10 during trading hours on Friday. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669. A2A has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12.

Get A2A alerts:

About A2A

(Get Free Report)

A2A S.p.A. is a leading Italian multi‐utility company formed in February 2008 through the merger of the municipal utilities of Milan (AEM) and Brescia (ASM). Headquartered in Milan, A2A operates across four principal business areas: energy, networks, environment and trading. The company is engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity and gas, the management of integrated water services, waste collection, treatment and recycling, as well as the sale and purchase of energy commodities and environmental certificates.

In the energy segment, A2A owns and operates a diversified mix of power plants, including combined‐cycle gas turbines, hydroelectric plants and waste‐to‐energy facilities, while also investing in wind and solar projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A2A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A2A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.