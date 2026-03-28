WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.71 and traded as high as GBX 79.13. WisdomTree Gasoline shares last traded at GBX 79.13, with a volume of 83,034 shares traded.

WisdomTree Gasoline Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 55.63.

Further Reading

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