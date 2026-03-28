Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Update

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,605 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the February 26th total of 2,225 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,588 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Trading Down 1.8%

BKKLY traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,377. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07. Bangkok Bank Public has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $28.91.

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Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

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Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) is one of Thailand’s largest commercial banks, providing a full range of banking and financial services to individual, corporate and institutional clients. Since its founding in 1944 by Chin Sophonpanich, the bank has built a comprehensive suite of products that includes retail and private banking, corporate lending, trade finance, foreign exchange and treasury services.

In the corporate sector, Bangkok Bank offers working capital and term loans, structured trade and commodity finance, cash management and foreign exchange solutions designed to support both domestic companies and multinational enterprises.

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