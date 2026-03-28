Peruvian Metals (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.1199. Peruvian Metals shares last traded at $0.1164, with a volume of 36,000 shares changing hands.

Peruvian Metals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

Get Peruvian Metals alerts:

Peruvian Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peruvian Metals Corp is a Canada-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of copper, gold, silver and molybdenum porphyry projects in Peru. The company holds three principal projects—Breapampa, Huacrón and Parihuanca—located in the southern highlands of Peru, each of which lies within proven mining districts and exhibits evidence of porphyry-style mineralization. Peruvian Metals employs systematic mapping, surface sampling and geophysical surveys to define drill targets and advance its projects toward resource delineation.

The Breapampa and Huacrón projects are being advanced under a joint‐venture agreement with a major international mining group, whereby Peruvian Metals can earn up to a 70% interest through staged exploration expenditures and work commitments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peruvian Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peruvian Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.