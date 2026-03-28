Reviewing Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) and Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Omnicell and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicell 0.17% 3.00% 1.81% Mitesco -7,638.20% N/A -2,270.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omnicell and Mitesco”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicell $1.18 billion 1.26 $2.05 million $0.04 818.75 Mitesco $40,000.00 34.64 -$2.51 million ($0.14) -0.57

Omnicell has higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco. Mitesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omnicell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Omnicell has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco has a beta of 5.49, suggesting that its share price is 449% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Omnicell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Omnicell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Mitesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Omnicell and Mitesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicell 1 1 6 0 2.63 Mitesco 0 0 0 0 0.00

Omnicell currently has a consensus price target of $58.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.63%. Given Omnicell’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Omnicell is more favorable than Mitesco.

Summary

Omnicell beats Mitesco on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnicell

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Omnicell, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications. It also provides central pharmacy automation solutions; IV compounding robots; and inventory management software. In addition, the company provides single-dose automation solutions that fill and label a variety of patient-specific, single-dose medication blister packaging based on incoming prescriptions; fully automated and semi-automated filling equipment for institutional pharmacies to warrant automated packaging of medications; and medication blister card packaging and packaging supplies to enhance medication adherence in non-acute care settings. Further, it offers EnlivenHealth Patient Engagement, a web-based solutions. The company was formerly known as Omnicell Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Omnicell, Inc. in 2001. Omnicell, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Mitesco

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Mitesco, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in healthcare technology and services business. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

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