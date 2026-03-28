Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Update

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 79,663 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the February 26th total of 41,309 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,825 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WF. Zacks Research raised Woori Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Woori Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woori Bank in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Woori Bank Price Performance

WF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.72. 140,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,941. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Woori Bank has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $84.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.79.

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). Woori Bank had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 13.49%.The business had revenue of $367.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts expect that Woori Bank will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Woori Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Woori Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Woori Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Woori Bank by 551.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Woori Bank by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Woori Bank by 3,282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woori Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woori Bank Co, Ltd. (NYSE: WF) is a South Korean commercial bank and the principal banking unit of Woori Financial Group. Established in 2001 through the merger of Hanvit Bank and Peace Bank, the institution traces its roots to earlier banking entities that date back to the late 19th and mid-20th centuries. Headquartered in Seoul, Woori Bank operates under a universal banking model, serving both individual customers and corporate clients with a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

The bank’s core operations encompass retail banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management.

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