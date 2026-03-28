Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 294,344 shares, an increase of 147.6% from the February 26th total of 118,898 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,031,825 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JQC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 266,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 96.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 122,453 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 11.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 136,874 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 10.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 211,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,556 shares during the period.

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Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE JQC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,365. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.8%.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE: JQC) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company that seeks to provide current income while preserving capital. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in a broad range of credit instruments, including corporate debt obligations, bank loans, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities, and credit-linked notes. Through active portfolio management, JQC aims to capture income opportunities across different sectors and credit quality tiers.

JQC’s portfolio construction emphasizes flexibility, enabling the fund to shift allocations among investment-grade and below-investment-grade credit depending on market conditions.

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