Short Interest in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Expands By 55.6%

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,904 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the February 26th total of 8,938 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,270 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTL. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 190,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

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Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Price Performance

ALTL traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.33. 4,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,086. The company has a market capitalization of $95.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.98. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

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