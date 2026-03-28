Maase Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MAAS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Maase Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MAAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,383 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the February 26th total of 8,734 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,990 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Maase Stock Down 2.8%

NASDAQ MAAS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,620. Maase has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68.

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Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; and corporate financing services. Puyi Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

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