Maase Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MAAS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Maase Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MAAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,383 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the February 26th total of 8,734 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,990 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Maase Stock Down 2.8%
NASDAQ MAAS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,620. Maase has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68.
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