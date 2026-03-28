Schwab Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SGVT) Short Interest Up 127.9% in March

Schwab Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SGVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 54,756 shares, an increase of 127.9% from the February 26th total of 24,027 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,737 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Schwab Government Money Market ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:SGVT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.70. The company had a trading volume of 439,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,963. Schwab Government Money Market ETF has a 1-year low of $100.01 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.56.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Government Money Market ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Government Money Market ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Government Money Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Government Money Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Government Money Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Government Money Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Schwab Government Money Market ETF Company Profile

SGVT is an actively managed government money market ETF that invests in U.S. Treasury bills, government agency securities, and fully collateralized repurchase agreements. It aims for current income consistent with capital preservation and maintains liquidity, with a NAV that fluctuates based on underlying market values.

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