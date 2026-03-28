iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,435,422 shares, a growth of 135.8% from the February 26th total of 608,647 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,979,463 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 318,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,962,000 after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.0% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 63,858 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,357,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.53. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $116.62 and a twelve month high of $120.78.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.3312 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.