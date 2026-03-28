Comparing Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) and KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for KORU Medical Systems and Enovis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORU Medical Systems 1 1 4 0 2.50 Enovis 1 0 6 2 3.00

KORU Medical Systems presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.03%. Enovis has a consensus target price of $47.43, suggesting a potential upside of 116.98%. Given Enovis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enovis is more favorable than KORU Medical Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

KORU Medical Systems has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and Enovis”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORU Medical Systems $41.13 million 4.76 -$2.64 million ($0.06) -70.33 Enovis $2.25 billion 0.56 -$1.18 billion ($20.71) -1.06

KORU Medical Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enovis. KORU Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and Enovis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORU Medical Systems -6.41% -15.90% -9.77% Enovis -52.69% 8.74% 4.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Enovis shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Enovis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enovis beats KORU Medical Systems on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORU Medical Systems

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KORU Medical Systems, Inc. develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Its products include the FREEDOM60 syringe infusion system, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing products. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

About Enovis

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments. Its Prevention and Recovery segment offers orthopedic solutions and recovery sciences including rigid and soft orthopedic bracing, hot and cold therapy, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators management, and physical therapy products which are used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals. The company's Reconstructive segment operates surgical implant business, which includes a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger, as well as surgical productivity tools. The company distributes its products through independent distributors and directly under the ESAB and DJO brands. Enovis Corporation was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

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