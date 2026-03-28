Short Interest in Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF (NASDAQ:MQQQ) Grows By 117.9%

Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF (NASDAQ:MQQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,510 shares, a growth of 117.9% from the February 26th total of 693 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,991 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MQQQ traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,267. Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $200.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.73.
Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF Company Profile
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