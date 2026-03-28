Short Interest in Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF (NASDAQ:MQQQ) Grows By 117.9%

Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF (NASDAQ:MQQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,510 shares, a growth of 117.9% from the February 26th total of 693 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,991 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MQQQ traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,267. Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $200.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.73.

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Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF Company Profile

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The Tradr 2X Long Triple Q Monthly ETF (MQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide 2x the exposure to the monthly price return of the Invesco QQQ Trust (ticker: QQQ-US) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions. MQQQ was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by Tradr.

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