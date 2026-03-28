BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBI) Short Interest Down 52.6% in March

BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,484 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the February 26th total of 13,677 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,229 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA BBBI traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $50.93. 14,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,012. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.87 million, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.21. BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $52.74.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000.

About BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (BBBI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of BBB-rated, USD-denominated corporate bonds maturing between 5-10 years. BBBI was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

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