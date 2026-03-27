Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $16.0740. 6,798,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 8,954,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

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Amprius Technologies Stock Down 6.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at –0.060 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In related news, Director Kang Sun sold 950,548 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $10,522,566.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,538,416.57. The trade was a 40.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 492,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $5,933,637.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 748,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,299.84. This trade represents a 39.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,147,226 shares of company stock valued at $41,879,047. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,245,000 after purchasing an additional 616,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 253,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,553,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after buying an additional 363,928 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 113.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,379,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after buying an additional 1,263,846 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after buying an additional 410,724 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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