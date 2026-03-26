Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 26th (AAT, ADSK, ASML, ATOS, AURR, BABA, BEAM, BWY, CDRO, CELC)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 26th:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

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Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target cut by Arete Research from $460.00 to $456.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein to $1,971.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 135 to GBX 175. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $190.00 to $170.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $64.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 2,280 to GBX 1,900. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.50 to $9.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $125.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $97.00 to $140.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $126.00 to $129.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $39.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $42.00 to $36.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target trimmed by Citizens Jmp from $48.00 to $45.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $52.00 to $46.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price cut by BNP Paribas Exane from $27.00 to $26.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $270.00 to $235.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $39.00 to $43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $222.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $42.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $41.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $42.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) had its price target raised by Citizens Jmp from $83.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $157.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 to GBX 180. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $57.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $75.00 to $70.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 to GBX 370. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $11.00 to $9.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $95.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $55.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $180.00 to $177.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $35.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 260 to GBX 210. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $23.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.50 to $6.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $234.00 to $238.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target cut by Bank of America Corporation from $260.00 to $248.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $125.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $168.00 to $181.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $29.00 to $34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $102.00 to $91.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $21.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $230.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $106.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $166.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $47.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its target price trimmed by Citizens Jmp from $29.00 to $28.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $31.00 to $32.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 to GBX 230. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $127.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LGN (NASDAQ:LGN) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $53.00 to $68.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Luceco (LON:LUCE) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 220 to GBX 225. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $9.75 to $16.50. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 to GBX 315. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $38.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) had its price target cut by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $11.00 to $9.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NSRX (NYSEAMERICAN:NSRX) had its price target reduced by Citizens Jmp from $19.00 to $18.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $170.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $114.00 to $95.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $148.00 to $125.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $25.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) had its price target boosted by Citizens Jmp from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $47.00 to $53.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,450. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $121.00 to $129.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank to GBX 600. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 635. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 38 to GBX 43. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 28 to GBX 30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $62.38 to $62.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $8.50 to $7.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $165.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $66.00 to $51.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.50 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Volex (LON:VLX) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 445 to GBX 500. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $93.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $218.00 to $228.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $48.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $99.00 to $107.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $117.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $54.00 to $65.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

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