Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 26th (AAT, ADSK, ASML, ATOS, AURR, BABA, BEAM, BWY, CDRO, CELC)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 26th:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target cut by Arete Research from $460.00 to $456.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein to $1,971.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 135 to GBX 175. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $190.00 to $170.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $64.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 2,280 to GBX 1,900. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.50 to $9.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $125.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $97.00 to $140.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $126.00 to $129.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $39.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $42.00 to $36.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target trimmed by Citizens Jmp from $48.00 to $45.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $52.00 to $46.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price cut by BNP Paribas Exane from $27.00 to $26.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $270.00 to $235.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $39.00 to $43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $222.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $42.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $41.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $42.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) had its price target raised by Citizens Jmp from $83.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $157.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 to GBX 180. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $57.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $75.00 to $70.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 to GBX 370. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $11.00 to $9.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $95.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $55.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $180.00 to $177.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $35.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 260 to GBX 210. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $23.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.50 to $6.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $234.00 to $238.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target cut by Bank of America Corporation from $260.00 to $248.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $125.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $168.00 to $181.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $29.00 to $34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $102.00 to $91.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $21.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $230.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $106.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $166.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $47.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its target price trimmed by Citizens Jmp from $29.00 to $28.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $31.00 to $32.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 to GBX 230. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $127.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LGN (NASDAQ:LGN) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $53.00 to $68.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Luceco (LON:LUCE) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 220 to GBX 225. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $9.75 to $16.50. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 to GBX 315. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $38.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) had its price target cut by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $11.00 to $9.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NSRX (NYSEAMERICAN:NSRX) had its price target reduced by Citizens Jmp from $19.00 to $18.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $170.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $114.00 to $95.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $148.00 to $125.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $25.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) had its price target boosted by Citizens Jmp from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $47.00 to $53.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,450. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $121.00 to $129.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank to GBX 600. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 635. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 38 to GBX 43. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 28 to GBX 30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $62.38 to $62.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $8.50 to $7.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $165.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $66.00 to $51.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.50 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Volex (LON:VLX) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 445 to GBX 500. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $93.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $218.00 to $228.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $48.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $99.00 to $107.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $117.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $54.00 to $65.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

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