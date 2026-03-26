CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 384,863 shares, an increase of 582.1% from the February 26th total of 56,426 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CTP Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CTPVF remained flat at C$21.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. CTP has a 12-month low of C$18.95 and a 12-month high of C$22.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.86.

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CTP Company Profile

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CTP N.V., trading under OTCMKTS:CTPVF, is a leading developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate in Central and Eastern Europe. Headquartered in Luxembourg and founded in 2010, the company focuses on providing modern build-to-suit and speculative warehouses and distribution centers for a diverse range of tenants in sectors such as e-commerce, retail, automotive, and manufacturing.

CTP’s portfolio extends across seven key countries—Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland, Serbia, and Bulgaria—where it manages site selection, construction, leasing, and facility operations.

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