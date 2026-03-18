EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM) Stock Price Down 38.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of EnGold Mines Ltd. (CVE:EGM – Get Free Report) fell 38.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 129,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 360% from the average session volume of 28,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

EnGold Mines Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

EnGold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnGold Mines Ltd. explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Lac La Hache property covering an area of 25,750 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as GWR Resources Inc and changed its name to EnGold Mines Ltd. in May 2016. EnGold Mines Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

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