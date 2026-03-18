Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Up 2.3% – Should You Buy?

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $137.56 and last traded at $136.15. Approximately 5,251,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 8,184,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

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Arista Networks Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.32. The company has a market capitalization of $171.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $54,041.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,283.74. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.67, for a total value of $1,029,360.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,547.28. The trade was a 81.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,237 shares of company stock valued at $18,968,800. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

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