First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 122,149 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the February 12th total of 368,841 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,032 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,032 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 352.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

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First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $86.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,013. The company has a market capitalization of $929.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.87. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $97.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.94.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

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