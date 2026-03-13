Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) Shares Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $123.05 and last traded at $123.49. 18,103,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 34,162,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.12.

Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Walmart Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $4,158,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 533,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,082,852. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total transaction of $2,555,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 486,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,571.56. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,703 shares of company stock valued at $34,140,843. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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