Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Kuraray Co. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.4750, but opened at $31.82. Kuraray shares last traded at $31.82, with a volume of 195 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kuraray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on KURRY
Kuraray Price Performance
Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuraray had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.97%.The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.
Kuraray Company Profile
Kuraray Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based specialty chemicals and materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of synthetic resins, fibers and functional polymers. Established in 1926, the company has built a diversified portfolio that includes polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH) resins, ethylene-vinyl alcohol copolymers (EVOH), cellulose-based derivatives, synthetic rubber and water-soluble polymers. These materials serve as key inputs for industries ranging from packaging and paper to automotive and electronics.
The company’s flagship products include the Mowital® series of PVOH resins, known for their film-forming and adhesive properties; EVAL™ EVOH resins, which offer high gas-barrier performance for food and medical packaging; and Clarino®, a high-performance synthetic leather used in apparel, footwear and upholstery.
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